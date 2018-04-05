Houston Zoo launches $150 million centennial fundraising campaign

HOUSTON - In anticipation of its 100th anniversary, the Houston Zoo announced plans for its most dramatic transformation in its history.

On Thursday, the zoo launched a $150 million centennial fundraising campaign and revealed plans for several new additions.

PHOTOS: Houston Zoo launches fundraising campaign for centennial anniversary

Houston Zoo President and CEO Lee Ehmke, Mayor Sylvester Turner and Houston Zoo campaign co-chairs Cullen Geiselman and Joe Cleary shared the zoo’s vision for the next five years, revealed a new visual identity and announced significant campaign successes.

“We aim to redefine what a zoo can be, with beautiful and immersive habitats, compelling guest experiences and an unyielding commitment to saving wildlife,” Ehmke said. “I invite you to join me on this thrilling journey to build the world-class zoo Houston deserves. Together, we will keep our world wild.”

More than $102 million has been secured for the campaign.

The zoo also revealed a new logo.

The 20-year master plan will reconfigure the zoo and highlight ecosystems found in Texas and around the world.

Here are some additional campaign facts:

Nearly half of the Houston Zoo’s acreage will be redeveloped by 2022.

$5 million from the campaign will be dedicated to conservation projects

Multi-species habitats

Heart of the Zoo - 2018 – 2019

This phase will celebrate the biodiversity of Texas, enhance amenities and set the stage for a more navigable Houston Zoo

Cypress Circle Café will be transformed into a signature gathering place (late 2018)

Texas Wetlands habitat featuring alligators, bald eagles, whooping cranes, turtles, and waterfowl (Spring 2019)

Enhanced orangutan and bear habitats

The Texas Wetlands habitat will engage visitors in the zoo’s breeding, monitoring, rehabilitation and release programs with local species of birds, reptiles, bats and pollinators; students can connect in this area with hands-on, in-the-field conservation work experienced through zoo-led education programs.

Pantanal: Trail of the Jaguar - 2020

Exploring the legendary tropical wetlands of Brazil – home to South America’s greatest concentration of wildlife.

Lush South American wetland with jaguars, monkeys, giant river otters, capybaras, birds, and tapirs

Shaded Animal Encounter Hacienda for informal presentations with ambassador animals and zoo staff

The zoo partners with on-the-ground conservationists in South and Central America to study and protect jaguars, macaws, tapirs and other Pantanal inhabitants; the exhibit will strengthen the zoo’s conservation investment by offering visitors and students a more immersive, engaging experience of this ecosystem.

Ancient Relatives Phase I - 2021

Showcasing the zoo’s signature, award-winning bird conservation work.

Reimagined Bird Garden with interactive bird feeding opportunities for guests

New Avian Conservation Center will relocate many birds into new, lushly landscaped aviaries, setting the stage for a later expansion of bird, reptile and amphibian exhibits

New incubation and rearing room that allows for behind-the-scenes experiences

The new facility will directly support the zoo’s breeding programs for rare curassows and macaws as well as the signature program to breed and release Attwater’s prairie chickens, a local endangered species.

Galapagos Islands, North Entry and Reflections - 2022

A first-of-its-kind exhibit starring the landscape and wildlife that made history, plus enhancements to the Houston Zoo’s main entry.

Unique Galapagos exhibit featuring sea lions, sharks, giant tortoises and other iconic species

New Arrival Plaza to welcome guests

New Reflections event hall and terrace, as well as a new casual café, enhance the historic Reflection Pool and garden area

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.