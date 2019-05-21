Houston woman accused of stomping rabbit to death, throwing kitten

Lucienda Stebbins is seen in a May 19, 2019, mug shot released by the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

HOUSTON - A Houston woman was arrested over the weekend after investigators said she killed one animal and hurt another while she was drinking.

Lucienda Stebbins, 20, was charged with cruelty to non-livestock animals in connection with the Sunday incident.

According to court documents, Stebbins had been drinking when she stomped a 5-month-old rabbit to death and threw a kitten.

She was released from jail on $2,500 bond.

It was not immediately clear how Stebbins received the injuries seen in her mugshot.

