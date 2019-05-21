Houston woman accused of stomping rabbit to death, throwing kitten

HOUSTON - A Houston woman was arrested over the weekend after investigators said she killed one animal and hurt another while she was drinking.
Lucienda Stebbins, 20, was charged with cruelty to non-livestock animals in connection with the Sunday incident.
According to court documents, Stebbins had been drinking when she stomped a 5-month-old rabbit to death and threw a kitten.
She was released from jail on $2,500 bond.
It was not immediately clear how Stebbins received the injuries seen in her mugshot.
