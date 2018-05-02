Houston woman accused of stealing $1M from ex-Saints receiver Robert Meachem

Robert Meachem, of the New Orleans Saints, is seen on the field during pregame warmups at the Louisiana Superdome on December 19, 2009, in New Orleans.

HOUSTON - A Houston woman was arrested Wednesday after accusations she stole more than $1 million from former New Orleans Saints wide receiver Robert Meachem, federal prosecutors said.

Tonya Adkism, 44, was charged with mail fraud, two counts of wire fraud, eight counts of bank fraud and five counts of aggravated identity theft.

Federal prosecutors said Adkism was hired by Meachem in June 2010 to manage his finances. In that position, she fraudulently acquired authority over Meachem’s corporate accounts and forged his signature on personal checks, prosecutors said.

If convicted, Adkism faces decades in prison and possibly more than $1 million in fines.

Meachem played for the New Orleans Saints from 2007 to 2011 and from 2013 to 2014. He played for the San Diego Chargers during the 2012 season.

