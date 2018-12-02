Houston woman accused of killing her 5-year-old son

Lihui Liu is seen in this mugshot released by the Houston Police Department on Dec. 1, 2018.

HOUSTON - A Houston woman was arrested Friday night after police said her 5-year-old son was found dead from severe trauma.

Houston police said they were called to the family’s Holly Lynn Lane home in west Houston about 7 p.m. after someone reported a stabbing at the home.

Investigators said officers found the boy dead in the garage when they arrived. Investigators would only say that the child appeared to have died from severe trauma.

Houston police said in a tweet early Saturday that Lihui Liu, 43, was charged with capital murder in connection with her son’s death.

Other members of the family were at the home when officers arrived, investigators said.

