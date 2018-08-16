Houston welcomes DNC team that will pick site of 2020 convention

People take the stage at a rally in downtown Houston on Aug. 16, 2018, to welcome the DNC team that will choose the site of the party's 2020 convention.

HOUSTON - Houston leaders and athletes were part of a pep rally Thursday to welcome the Democratic National Committee team that will pick the site of the party’s 2020 convention.

The rally at the Toyota Center kicked off at 9:15 a.m.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner and Rockets guards James Harden and Chris Paul took part in the event.

Houston is one of three cities in the running to host the convention. The others are Milwaukee and Miami Beach.

