Houston vs Milwaukee: Comparing the cities

HOUSTON - Houston and Milwaukee are considered the finalists to host the 2020 Democratic National Convention.

Let's have some fun and compare the two cities, shall we?

MILWAUKEE

Population: 595,351

TV market: No. 36

Location: Sits on the western shore of Lake Michigan in southeastern Wisconsin.

City nicknames: Brew City. Cream City.

Economy: Six Fortune 500 companies: Johnson Controls, Northwestern Mutual, Manpower, Rockwell Automation, Harley-Davidson and Joy Global.

Fame: Setting of TV shows 'Happy Days' and 'Laverne and Shirley.'

HOUSTON

Population: 2,312,717

TV market: No. 7

Location: Sits on the the confluence of the Buffalo and White Oak bayous, north of the Gulf of Mexico in southeast Texas.

City nicknames: Space City. Bayou City. H-Town.

Economy: Nineteen Fortune 500 companies call Houston home including Phillips 66, Sysco, ConocoPhillips, Enterprise Products Partners, Plains All American Pipeline, Halliburton, Waste Management, Kinder Morgan, Occidental Petroleum, among others.

Fame: Setting of movies 'Apollo 13,' 'Urban Cowboy,' 'Tin Cup,' 'Reality Bites,' 'Rushmore,' and 'The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas.'

[Scroll past the infogram below to read more]

Sightseeing

Milwaukee: Miller Brewery and other breweries. Harley-Davidson Museum. Milwaukee River Walk. Milwaukee Art Museum. Milwaukee Public Museum. Summerfest music festival.

Houston: NASA/Johnson Space Center. Discovery Green. Houston Zoo. Houston Theater District. Houston Museum of Natural Science. Holocaust Museum Houston. The Menil Collection. Rothko Chapel. Galveston beaches. Houston Rodeo.

Cuisine

Milwaukee had five semifinalists for the 2019 James Beard Awards. Brats and beer. We like German food, but would people really choose that over BBQ? And don't get us started on cheese curds.

Houston, one of the most diverse cities in the country, had 11 semifinalists for the 2019 James Beard Awards. BBQ. Seafood. Steakhouses. Viet-everything. Margaritas and Mexican food. Which leads us to...

Cheesy pairings

Queso and chips or cheese and crackers? Wisconsin is known for its cheese and we do like the cheese and cracker combo. But you don't see many restaurants traditionally offering up cheese and crackers as an appetizer like you see with chips and queso. Why? Because we all know melted cheese is superior.

Sports teams

Houston has four out of five professional sports teams (NFL, MLB, NBA, MLS) while Milwaukee has two (MLB and NBA). We debated if we should count the Green Bay Packers -- Green Bay is not Milwaukee, after all -- and the two cities are separated by 116 miles. That's further than College Station is to Houston. So we did not include them.

Getty Images James Harden #13 of the Houston Rockets looks to drive with the basketball as Khris Middleton #22 of the Milwaukee Bucks defends during their game at the Toyota Center on February 6, 2015 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Scott Halleran/Getty Images)

Rockets vs Bucks: The Rockets moved to Houston in 1971. They have made the playoffs 31 times. The Rockets have won two NBA Championships, and four conference championships, losing their other two NBA Finals appearances to the Boston Celtics. The team has a winning percentage of .525. The Bucks were formed in 1968. They have made the playoffs 30 times. The Bucks won the NBA Championship in 1971, and won a conference championship in 1974, losing to the Celtics in the 1974 NBA Finals.

Getty Images Yadiel Rivera #29 of Milwaukee Brewers tags uut Jose Altuve #27 of Houston Astros in the third inning during the game at Miller Park April 10, 2016 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Astros vs Brewers: The Astros were formed in 1962, as the Colt 45s, changing their name to the Astros in 1965. The Astros have 12 playoff appearances. They have won two league pennants and a World Series championship in 2017. The team's winning percentage through last season is .494. The Brewers were formed in 1970. They have just five total playoff appearances. Milwaukee has won one pennant, losing in their only World Series appearance in 1982. The Brew Crew's winning percentage is .480.

Famous celebrities

Milwaukee Music: Les Paul. Liberace. Steve Miller. Al Jarreau. Eric Benet. Bodeans. Violent Femmes.

Milwaukee Film/TV: Writer/director Jim Abrahams. Sportscaster Kevin Harlan. Sportscaster Bob Ueker. Actor Gene Wilder. TV creator Dan Harmon. Actor Spencer Tracy. Actress Jane Kazmierczak. Actress Charlotte Rae. Writer/producer John Ridley. Talk show host Tom Snyder. Directors David Zucker and Jerry Zucker.

Houston Music: Beyonce. Geto Boys. ZZ Top. Clint Black. Robert Earl Keen. Solange Knowles. Lyle Lovett. Barbara Mandrell. Kenny Rogers. Kelly Rowland. Travis Scott. Paul Wall.

Houston Film/TV: Just to name a few... director Wes Anderson. Actress/choreographer Debbie Allen. Actress Alexis Bledel. Actor Matt Bomer. Wrestler Booker T. TV anchor Walker Cronkite. Actress Loretta Devine. Actresses Hilary Duff and Haylie Duff. Actress Shelley Duvall. Actress Shannon Elizabeth. Actor Sean Patrick Flanery. Designer Tom Ford. Racer A.J. Foyt. Director Richard Linklater. Actress Annette O'Toole. Actor Jim Parsons. Actors Dennis Quaid and Randy Quaid. Actress Phylicia Rashad. TV anchor Dan Rather. Model/actress Anna Nicole Smith. Actress Joan Severance. Actress Jaclyn Smith. Actor Patrick Swayze. Writer/director Matt Stone. Actress Renee Zellweger.

Movie quotes

"Houston, we have a problem." - 'Apollo 13.'

"Actually it's pronounced millioke, which is Algonquin for the good land." -- 'Wayne's World.'

Nothing against Milwaukee, but is it even a comparison?!

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.