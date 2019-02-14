Houston venue announces new VIP lounge after old space destroyed by Hurricane Harvey

HOUSTON - A downtown Houston space that was deemed a complete loss following Hurricane Harvey will reopen -- and it looks stunning.

The bar, which belongs to Revention Music Center, is a VIP lounge now called 40 Below. Check out these renderings of the remodel.

"Found 40 steps below the venue, the new VIP lounge features a beautiful space to enjoy a high-end experience before and after a show, as well as a luxurious location for private events," a news release from Live Nation says. "Featuring an 'industrial speakeasy' feel, 40 Below is perfect for parties, company gatherings and or cozy nights. Steps away from underground parking, the lounge features a private entrance straight from parking into the venue."

