Houston to Boston: Prices for Texans, Astros tickets ahead of busy sports weekend

HOUSTON - This is a big sports weekend for two Houston teams.

Both the Texans and the Astros are headed up to Boston and many Houstonians are also making the trip to cheer our hometown teams to victory.

Whether you're a Texans fan, an Astros fan or both, if you’re thinking about making the trip, we checked and found out there are plenty of game tickets available on the secondary market.

“We're last-minute (ticket) sales and we'll have them all the way up to kickoff and all the way up to the first pitch,” said Kayla Ramsey, with Midtown Premium Tickets. Ramsey said ticket prices can change, sometimes by the hour.

According to Ramsey, here’s what Texans fans can expect to pay:

$200-$250 for the cheapest seats in Gillette Stadium

$500-$600 for a third-row seat, on the 50-yard line on the Texans' side.

$700-$800 for a front-row seat on the 50 yard line on the Texans' side.

