Houston ticket wins $4 million in Mega Millions drawing

HOUSTON - A $4 million winning ticket in the Mega Millions was purchased at a local H-E-B store, according to the Texas Lottery.

The ticket was sold at the H-E-B on Clear Lake City Boulevard and was not a quick pick.

KPRC has reached out to H-E-B for a comment but has not yet heard back.

We are working to learn if this ticket has been claimed.

The $143 million Mega Millions drawing was sold in Moraine, Ohio, roughly an hour north of Cincinnati.

