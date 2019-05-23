Mingle with Texans players at Champions for Youth Dinner at Steak 48

Deshaun Watson runs for a touchdown in the 3rd quarter against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on September 30, 2018 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

HOUSTON - The Houston Texans Foundation is hosting a Champions for Youth Dinner next week at Steak 48.

The event will be held on May 30 at 6 p.m. at the high-end Galleria-area steakhouse.

The evening will include interactions with current and former Houston Texans players and cheerleaders.

VIP guests will be granted early access and will get an exclusive photo opportunity with Deshaun Watson.

Throughout the night, guests will have the opportunity to play games in which they can purchase selfies, videos, FaceTime calls and social media posts from players.

One prize is a road game trip for two with Hannah and Cal McNair.

Texans celebrities will serve as waiters.

Sponsorship packages are available by emailing Emily.bruss@houstontexans.com. Visit the team website for more information.

In 2018, the McNair family hosted the 80th birthday celebration for March of Dimes and raised more than $450,000 during a dinner at Steak 48.

Since 2002, the Houston Texans Foundation has raised more than $32 million through annual fundraising events, disaster response programs, an annual United Way campaign and its partnerships with nonprofit organizations on Texans game days.

