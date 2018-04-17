Houston Texans cheer team finalists: This is how to vote for your favorite competitor

HOUSTON - The Houston Texans have revealed the cheer team’s finalists, and now it’s your turn to vote for your finalist choice.

The 55 finalists are named, along with a photo and their hometown, on the Texans website.

Many of the cheer hopefuls are from Houston, but some are from Beaumont, Bryan, Conroe, Humble, Santa Fe, Chicago, Baytown, and Dallas.

See photos of the Houston Texans cheer finalists.

You can vote for your favorite prospect by filling out this form.

You can vote as many times as you like until voting closes at 5 p.m. on April 23.



Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.