Houston SPCA wins custody battle for rescued animals

HOUSTON - Dozens of animals rescued from a property in Cypress are just starting their road to recovery after officers say they were abused and neglected.

On Tuesday, a judge ordered that those animals not be returned to Shirley Martinez, who is accused of neglecting them. Officials said they found dozens of animals living in deplorable conditions on Martinez's property.

Houston SPCA officials said they have tried before with Martinez and her son to get the animals healthy.

In court, Martinez and her son said they tried to take care of the animals and comply. They said that caring for the animals was a work in progress.

SPCA officials said they were pleased with the court's decision that gives them full custody of all 69 neglected animals.

Houston SPCA released the following statement:

"The animals will continue to recover and receive the essential care they deserve. The equine continue to receive care at the Houston SPCA’s pasture while the scores of rabbits and three dogs continue to be cared for at the Houston SPCA.

"The Houston SPCA manages some 6,000 animal cruelty cases each year and operates solely on donations. Needs to care for these animals include small horse and pony breakaway halters as well as Bronco or Ultra Shield red fly spray."

Martinez has five days to file an appeal.

