Houston SPCA rescues abandoned dog found next to north Houston dumpster

HOUSTON - An abandoned dog that was near death was rescued by the Houston Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals and is making progress in its recovery.

The dog, a 1-year old terrier mix named Sadie by SPCA staff, was found May 13 among trash bags by a dumpster at the Northland Woods apartment complex off Vickery Drive in north Houston.

Dr. Amy Crum, with the Houston SPCA, said someone called to report the animal and it was rushed to the facility by 24-hour animal ambulance.

“She was to a point where, if she had not received the veterinary care that she got here at the Houston SPCA, she would have died within hours, certainly,” Crum said.

Crum said Sadie was starving and weak and could not walk or stand. The terrier mix had cuts and pressure sores on her boney body. The veterinarian said Sadie has been under constant care and is starting to gain an appetite. She took her first steps on Monday.

“She has made, so far, a miraculous recovery,” Crum said. “She’s certainly not out of the woods. She has a long way to go but she was not able to lift her head. She was not able to wag her tail. Now she’s standing. She’s walking. She’s wagging.”

Once Sadie gains some weight, she will be ready for foster care and a second chance at finding a loving home. The Houston SPCA said Sadie was not microchipped, and without surveillance video or witnesses, finding justice for her will be difficult.

Anyone with information is urged to file a report with the SPCA by calling 713-869-SPCA (7722).

If you would like to donate to the SPCA to help animals such as Sadie receive emergency medical attention, you can do so by clicking here.

