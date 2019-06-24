Houston soccer fans flock to Pitch 25 to watch USA-Spain game

HOUSTON - Soccer fans, including Lindsay Pitts, flocked to Pitch 25 to watch the Women's World Cup match between the United States and Spain.

The United States won 2-1. Megan Rapinoe scored both goals for Team USA.

“It’s really nice to see them able to close it out,” Pitts said. “Rapinoe did an absolutely incredible job with those two goals.”

Pitch 25 is owned by former Dynamo great Brian Ching.

“We built this place for people to come and congregate and celebrate the game of soccer,” Ching said.

Another soccer fan, Dorcas Copa, predicted a deep run for the USA.

“With the team they have, they definitely can go all the way,” Copa said. “It’s exciting to sit back and watch them do their thing.”

