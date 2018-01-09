Houston skydiver wins gold at collegiate level national championships

HOUSTON - A Houston native skydiver won a gold medal last week at the 2017 U.S. Parachute Association National Collegiate Parachuting Championships, the oldest and biggest collegiate skydiving event in the world.

WATCH: Houston skydiver wins gold at collegiate skydiving competition

Chandler Beachy, a cadet at the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, took gold in the four-way open formatting skydiving event with her team, Air Force Storm, in the event held at the Florida Skydiving Center in Lake Wales.

The team, in formation, leaped from an aircraft more than 2 miles high and raced against time to form prescribed geometric formations in freefall before opening their parachutes.

More than 80 collegiate skydivers from around the U.S. competed for the title of national champion in formation skydiving, vertical formation skydiving, sport accuracy and classic accuracy.

Beach, a senior majoring in management, has completed more than 550 skydives.

