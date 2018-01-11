Houston schools in 1st round of Harvey relief grants from Laura Bush's library foundation

DALLAS - The Laura Bush Foundation for America's Libraries announced the first round of 2017 Disaster Relief Initiative grants on Thursday.

The grants, totaling more than $850,000, will be distributed to 17 school libraries that were damaged or destroyed during Hurricane Harvey.

School libraries will receive up to $135,000 to help rebuild book and print collections.

“Just like we did after Hurricane Katrina, the Laura Bush Foundation is committed to rebuilding school library collections that have been devastated during disasters we witnessed last fall,” Bush said. “As a former librarian, I know school libraries are important to improving student achievement, and with the first round of grants from the 2017 Disaster Relief Initiative, these schools can start on the path to full recovery.”

The 2017 Disaster Relief Initiative is the second time the Laura Bush Foundation has assisted in disaster relief efforts.

The Gulf Coast School Library Recovery Initiative, created and raised as a separate and special fund, helped rebuild school library collections affected by the devastation of Hurricanes Katrina and Rita in 2005.

The Laura Bush Foundation awarded nearly $6.5 million in grants to 124 schools in the Gulf Coast area between 2006 and 2012.

“We will continue to fundraise tirelessly for the 2017 Disaster Relief Initiative, and I encourage librarians in regions that have seen disaster to apply for funding,” Bush said. “To everyone affected, you have the support of your neighbors from across the nation, and we know that with your hard work and can-do spirit, your schools and communities will thrive again.”

The 2017 Disaster Relief Initiative first-round grant recipients are:

A.C. Blunt Middle School, Aransas Pass, Texas

True Cross Catholic School, Dickinson, Texas

Galena Park Elementary School, Galena Park, Texas

Beth Yeshurun Day School, Houston, Texas

Lutheran South Academy, Houston, Texas

S.C. Red Elementary School, Houston, Texas

Hull-Daisetta Elementary School, Hull, Texas

Mauriceville Elementary School, Orange, Texas

Little Cypress Elementary School, Orange, Texas

Orangefield Elementary School, Orange, Texas

Brundrett Middle School, Port Aransas, Texas

Port Aransas High School, Port Aransas, Texas

Olsen Elementary School, Port Aransas, Texas

Little Bay Primary School, Rockport, Texas

Henderson Middle School, Sour Lake, Texas

Vidor Middle School, Vidor, Texas

Oak Forest Elementary School, Vidor, Texas

