Houston's First Baptist Church Pastor John Bisagno dies

HOUSTON - John Bisagno, the longtime pastor of Houston's First Baptist Church, died Sunday in Nashville following a battle with cancer.

He was 84.

Bisagno began his 30-year tenure at Houston's First in 1970. He saw the congregation grow from 400 to more than 22,000 members.

Bisagno authored more than 30 books.

He's survived by three adult children, eight grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.

A funeral will be held at Houston's First Baptist at 1 p.m. Aug. 17.

