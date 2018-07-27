LIVE: Lawyers speak after hearing over rape victim's lawsuit against Houston Rodeo

HOUSTON -

Lawyers for the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo are expected to be back in court Friday regarding a lawsuit filed by a rape victim.

Brie Ana Williams has sued the Rodeo after the 2012 rape that happened during an event associated with the Los Vaqueros Trail Riders, saying she wants organizers to take responsibility for the crime.

Rodeo organizers have said that the event was separate from the Rodeo.

Recently, the Rodeo filed a lawsuit asking a judge to decide what documents can be turned over as evidence during the discovery process of Williams’ lawsuit. Her attorneys have called the lawsuit “vile.”

Williams' lawyers have scheduled a news conference on the courthouse steps to discuss the hearing which happens at 9 a.m.



