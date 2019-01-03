News

Houston Rodeo continues to play coy after 'leaked' lineup names show up on ticket site

By Amanda Cochran - Social Media Producer
HOUSTON - The Houston Rodeo is still playing coy when it comes to their lineup, but a ticket seller may have formally spilled the beans Thursday afternoon with rodeo ticket sales appearing on its website.

The lineup shown on Ticketmaster, a resale site, appears to be the same as the lineup that was leaked last week. When users click on the "get tickets" option, a map of the venue appears for selections.

However, as of this writing, the ticket options have disappeared. 

The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo told KPRC they don’t know how Ticketmaster got the information, and that its official ticket seller is AXS. The rodeo said it plans to make the official announcement Thursday at 7 p.m.

Here is the lineup, as shown on Ticketmaster’s website.

FEB 25
Houston Rodeo w/ Kacey Musgraves
FEB 26
Houston Rodeo w/ Prince Royce

FEB 27
Houston Rodeo w/ Brooks and Dunn

FEB 28
Houston Rodeo w/ Luke Bryan

MAR 1
Houston Rodeo w/ Cardi B

MAR 2
Houston Rodeo w/ Turnpike Troubadours

MAR 3
Houston Rodeo w/ Panic! at the Disco

MAR 4
Houston Rodeo w/ Old Dominion

MAR 5
Houston Rodeo w/ Camila Cabello

MAR 6
Houston Rodeo w/ Luke Combs

MAR 7
Houston Rodeo w/ Tim McGraw


MAR 8
Houston Rodeo w/ Zedd

MAR 9
Houston Rodeo w/ Kane Brown

MAR 10
Houston Rodeo w/ Los Tigres del Norte

MAR 11
Houston Rodeo w/ Zac Brown Band

MAR 12
Houston Rodeo w/ Kings of Leon

MAR 13
Houston Rodeo w/ Santana

MAR 14
Houston Rodeo w/ Chris Stapleton

MAR 15
Houston Rodeo w/ Cody Johnson Band

MAR 16
Houston Rodeo w/ Brad Paisley

MAR 17
Houston Rodeo w/ George Strait


 

