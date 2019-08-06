17 dining spots in The Woodlands to check out during Houston Restaurant Weeks

HOUSTON - The Woodlands is not missing out this year. Houston Restaurant Weeks has all the spots covered.

With two- to three-course lunches and three course dinners, guests at Houston Restaurant Weeks spots dine lavishly with premier menu items.

Houston Restaurant Weeks brunch and lunch menus are $20 per person at each participating restaurant. Dinner menus are between either $35 and $45 per person depending on the restaurant.

Be sure to ask for the Houston Restaurant Weeks menu at select restaurants.

There are dozens of Houston restaurants participating and you can view them here.-

The Woodlands spots to check out during Houston Restaurant Weeks

Amerigo’s Grille (dinner)

Examples include, ahi tuna, 16-ounce short ribs and chocolate decadence.

Avenida Brazil - The Woodlands (brunch, lunch and dinner)

Brunch specials include, Brazilian cheese bread and an omelette station. Lunch specials include, a self serve salad bar featuring more than 30 items made fresh daily and Argentinian pork sausage. Dinner specials include, a self serve salad bar featuring more than 30 items made fresh daily, Parmesan pork and Brazilian flan.

Brio Tuscan Grille - The Woodlands (brunch, lunch and dinner)

Brunch specials include a mimosa, berries and cream french toast, and lemon sorbeto. Lunch specials include, a Caesar salad and mezza grilled chicken marsala. Dinner specials include, the house salad, pasta alla vodka and lemon ricotta cheesecake.

Churrascos - The Woodlands (lunch and dinner)

Lunch specials include, a Caesar salad and crispy pork carnitas. Dinner specials include, ceviche Copacabana, Norwegian salmon and the original tres leches.

Cyclone Anaya’s - The Woodlands (lunch and dinner)

Lunch specials include, chili con queso, chicken tortilla soup and combo fajitas. Dinner specials include- campechana, fish tacos and churros.

Del Frisco’s Grille - The Woodlands (brunch, lunch and dinner)

Brunch specials include, artichoke beignets and red velvet Belgain waffles. Lunch specials include, deviled eggs and a grille prime cheeseburger. Dinner specials include, the iceberg lettuce wedge, a prime beef short rib stroganoff and peanut butter pie.

Fielding’s Local Kitchen + Bar (brunch, lunch and dinner)

Brunch specials include, a cinnamon roll and pancetta Benedict. Lunch specials include, fried okra and the American griddle cheeseburger. Dinner specials include, cauliflower hummus, butter chicken and banana almond bread.

Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse and Wine Bar - The Woodlands (brunch and dinner)

Brunch specials include, the mushroom-farro burger and key lime pie. Dinner specials include, chilled gazpacho, 8-ounce filet mignon and Texas berry cobbler.

Goode Company Kitchen and Cantina - The Woodlands (lunch and dinner)

Lunch specials include, made-to-order guacamole and enchiladas. Dinner specials include, avocado, tomato and cucumber salad, carnitas and Brazos bottom pecan pie.

Kirby’s Prime Steakhouse (dinner)

Examples include, roasted beef bone marrow, baked blackened mahi-mahi and vanilla bean pastry cream tartlet.

Morton’s Grille - The Woodlands (brunch, lunch and dinner)

Brunch specials include the chef’s omelet and fresh seasonal fruit. Lunch specials include, traditional seafood gumbo and the crispy-fried buttermilk chicken sandwich. Dinner specials include, the house-made pimento cheese and pickle plate, 16-ounce Cajun pork chop and frozen peanut butter pie.

P.F. Chang’s - The Woodlands (dinner)

Examples include, wonton soup cup, dynamite lettuce wraps, Chang’s spicy chicken and Vietnamese chocolate lava cake.

Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille - The Woodlands (dinner)

Reservations are required and please let the restaurant know you would like the HRW menu. Examples include a kale salad, 8-ounce bacon-wrapped filet and white chocolate cheesecake.

Robard’s Steakhouse at The Woodlands Resort (dinner)

Examples include, homemade meatballs, Skuna Bay salmon and Texas peach cake.

Sorriso Modern Italian Kitchen (lunch and dinner)

Lunch specials include, roasted peppers and hot focaccia, and spinach ricotta agnolotti. Dinner specials include the grilled watermelon salad, ricotta cavatelli pasta and strawberry panna cotta.

TRIS (lunch and dinner)

Lunch specials include, blueberry and tomato salad and the Akaushi beef french dip. Dinner specials include the seabass ceviche tostado, blackened red fish and lemon cake.

True Food Kitchen - The Woodlands (brunch and dinner)

Brunch specials include charred cauliflower and smashed avocado toast.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.