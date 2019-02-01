Houston restaurant offers free nachos for Saints fans boycotting Super Bowl

HOUSTON - It's the biggest sporting event in the country ... but a pretty big contingent of football fans will not be watching the Super Bowl this year.

Many Saints fans are boycotting the 2019 Super Bowl because of the "no call" during the NFC championship game.

One of our KPRC 2 producers (full disclosure: she's a die-hard Saints fan) called more than a dozen Louisiana-themed restaurants in Houston to see if they are doing anything for those Saints fans on Sunday.

She found one.

The owner of Jax Grill said they have an offer. Any Saints fan who goes to the restaurant wearing Saints swag (jersey, shirt, etc.) will get a free "Macho Nacho" with the purchase of an entrée.

The restaurant will be showing the Super Bowl in the dining areas, so Saints fans will need to avert their eyes while eating those famous nachos.

Do you know of a Houston restaurant or bar doing something special for Saints fans who are boycotting the Super Bowl? Let us know!

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.