Amber Alert issued for 2 endangered Houston children

HOUSTON - An Amber Alert was issued Thursday for two endangered missing children, ages 4 and 6, who were taken at gunpoint, officials said.
The Texas Center put out a Houston Regional Amber Alert for the Houston Police Department.
Authorities are looking for Aiden Payne-Warner, 4, who is black with a light complexion, short black hair and light brown eyes, police said. He is about 3 feet tall and not too slim, according to investigators. Aiden was last seen wearing white with black-printed matching basketball pants and shorts, and black tennis shoes.
The other missing child is 6-year-old Alexander Payne-Warner Jr., who is black and taller and slimmer than Aiden, with a medium complexion, police said.
Alexander has dark brown eyes and short, black hair. He was last seen wearing red with black-printed matching basketball shorts and a shirt, and light canvas shoes.
A man suspected of taking the boys, Andre Redus McDaniel, abducted the children at gunpoint along with their mother, Shyqua Nutall, who is black, stands about 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs 90 pounds, according to officials.
Nutall might be wearing her short, natural hair or a long, blonde wig. She has light brown eyes and was last seen wearing a gray with lime green horizontal stripes-fitted exercise top and pants.
She has a word tattooed on her chest above her right breast, police said.
An additional child, McDaniel's baby, Camden, who is approximately a year old and not yet walking, may also be with the missing persons and suspect.
Camden was last seen wearing only a diaper.
McDaniel is about 6 feet tall and 220 pounds. He was last seen wearing a gray baseball cap, a black tank top and blue jeans. He is believed to be driving a 2013 white Chevy Impala with the paper plate No. 30395Z3.
Anyone with information about the children, vehicle or suspect is asked to immediately call the Houston Police Department at 713-308-3600.
