Amber Alert issued for 2 endangered Houston children

Two children who are the subject of an Amber Alert are seen in these photos released by the Houston Police Department on March 14, 2019.

HOUSTON - An Amber Alert was issued Thursday for two endangered missing children, ages 4 and 6, who were taken at gunpoint, officials said.

The Texas Center put out a Houston Regional Amber Alert for the Houston Police Department.

Authorities are looking for Aiden Payne-Warner, 4, who is black with a light complexion, short black hair and light brown eyes, police said. He is about 3 feet tall and not too slim, according to investigators. Aiden was last seen wearing white with black-printed matching basketball pants and shorts, and black tennis shoes.

The other missing child is 6-year-old Alexander Payne-Warner Jr., who is black and taller and slimmer than Aiden, with a medium complexion, police said.

Alexander has dark brown eyes and short, black hair. He was last seen wearing red with black-printed matching basketball shorts and a shirt, and light canvas shoes.

A man suspected of taking the boys, Andre Redus McDaniel, abducted the children at gunpoint along with their mother, Shyqua Nutall, who is black, stands about 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs 90 pounds, according to officials.

HPD Andre McDaniel (left) and Shyqua Nutall (right) are seen in these images released by the Houston Police Department on March 14, 2019.

Nutall might be wearing her short, natural hair or a long, blonde wig. She has light brown eyes and was last seen wearing a gray with lime green horizontal stripes-fitted exercise top and pants.

She has a word tattooed on her chest above her right breast, police said.

An additional child, McDaniel's baby, Camden, who is approximately a year old and not yet walking, may also be with the missing persons and suspect.

Camden was last seen wearing only a diaper.

McDaniel is about 6 feet tall and 220 pounds. He was last seen wearing a gray baseball cap, a black tank top and blue jeans. He is believed to be driving a 2013 white Chevy Impala with the paper plate No. 30395Z3.

Anyone with information about the children, vehicle or suspect is asked to immediately call the Houston Police Department at 713-308-3600.

