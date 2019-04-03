Houston rapper Trae tha Truth organizing vigil for Nipsey Hussle

HOUSTON - A Houston rapper has organized a candlelight vigil Wednesday for Los Angeles rapper Nipsey Hussle.

Hussle was gunned down Sunday outside a clothing store he owned in South Los Angeles.

In an Instagram post, rapper Trae tha Truth said the vigil for Hussle will be held at Midtown Park on Travis Street from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., with a balloon release at 7:30 p.m.

“I need every one of every race, set, hood, every community activist and every fan to pull up and show him we (are) rockin’ for him down here, too,” the post read. “Everyone who (knows) me (knows) how I felt about him and how close we were.”

Attendees are encouraged to bring balloons and electric candles. Open flames are not allowed in the park.

Los Angeles police arrested a suspect Tuesday in connection with Hussle’s death.

