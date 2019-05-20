Houston rapper found guilty in sex trafficking case

HOUSTON - A Houston rapper was convicted in Houston federal court of conspiracy to commit sex trafficking of a minor and sex trafficking of a minor.

Jaimian Sims, 27, was found guilty by a jury after less than eight hours of deliberation.

Sims was charged with prostituting both adult and underage girls. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office Gary Shawn Haynes Jr., 23, and Tabbetha Mangis, 22, already pleaded guilty in this case. All three are awaiting sentencing.

Sims was a member of a rap label known as The Sauce Factory.

Channel 2 Investigates covered this story shortly after federal charges were filed last year. More information can be found here.

