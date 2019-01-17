Houston ranks in top 10 moving destinations, according to truck rental company

HOUSTON - Houston is in the top 10 for moving destinations, according to a list from Penske Truck Rental.

This is the ninth consecutive year that Houston has been in the top 10.

This year it ranks No. 6.

1. Atlanta

2. Phoenix

3. Tampa, Florida

4. Orlando, Florida

5. Denver

6. Houston

7. Las Vegas

8. Charlotte, North Carolina

9. Austin, Texas

10. Portland, Oregon

As part of the ranking, Penske has some fun facts to share about Houston:

Median list price for homes: $339,985

Median household income: $61,708

Median resident age: 32.7

Marital status: Never married: 37.9% Now married: 44.1% Separated: 3.3% Widowed: 4.6% Divorced: 10.1%

Male to female ratio: 50.1% male to 49.9% female

Notable neighborhoods: Montrose

The information for this list was compiled using one-way truck rental data through Penske.

