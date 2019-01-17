Houston ranks in top 10 moving destinations, according to truck rental company

HOUSTON - Houston is in the top 10 for moving destinations, according to a list from Penske Truck Rental.
This is the ninth consecutive year that Houston has been in the top 10.
This year it ranks No. 6.
- 1. Atlanta
- 2. Phoenix
- 3. Tampa, Florida
- 4. Orlando, Florida
- 5. Denver
- 6. Houston
- 7. Las Vegas
- 8. Charlotte, North Carolina
- 9. Austin, Texas
- 10. Portland, Oregon
As part of the ranking, Penske has some fun facts to share about Houston:
- Median list price for homes: $339,985
- Median household income: $61,708
- Median resident age: 32.7
- Marital status:
- Never married: 37.9%
- Now married: 44.1%
- Separated: 3.3%
- Widowed: 4.6%
- Divorced: 10.1%
- Male to female ratio: 50.1% male to 49.9% female
- Notable neighborhoods: Montrose
The information for this list was compiled using one-way truck rental data through Penske.
