Houston ranks in top 10 moving destinations, according to truck rental company

By Sandra Gonzalez
HOUSTON - Houston is in the top 10 for moving destinations, according to a list from Penske Truck Rental.

This is the ninth consecutive year that Houston has been in the top 10. 

This year it ranks No. 6.

  • 1.    Atlanta
  • 2.    Phoenix 
  • 3.    Tampa, Florida 
  • 4.    Orlando, Florida
  • 5.    Denver 
  • 6.    Houston 
  • 7.    Las Vegas 
  • 8.    Charlotte, North Carolina 
  • 9.    Austin, Texas 
  • 10.   Portland, Oregon

As part of the ranking, Penske has some fun facts to share about Houston:

  • Median list price for homes: $339,985
  • Median household income: $61,708
  • Median resident age: 32.7
  • Marital status:
    • Never married: 37.9%
    • Now married: 44.1%
    • Separated: 3.3%
    • Widowed: 4.6%
    • Divorced: 10.1%
  • Male to female ratio: 50.1% male to 49.9% female
  • Notable neighborhoods: Montrose

The information for this list was compiled using one-way truck rental data through Penske.

 

