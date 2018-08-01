LIVE: Man who held 20-year grudge against murdered doctor wanted, police say

HOUSTON - Houston police have identified a suspect in the slaying of a doctor who was gunned down in the Texas Medical Center last month.

HPD chief Art Acevedo said an arrest warrant has been issued for Joseph James Pappas, 65, on a murder charge in the death of Dr. Mark Hausknecht.

Acevedo said enhanced surveillance video released Monday about the July 20 shooting death of Hausknecht led to a tip indicating Pappas' mother was a patient of Hausknecht's and died during surgery more than 20 years ago.

Police said they learned Pappas had not been heard from in over 24 hours, and that he sent a text to someone saying he was going to kill himself.

Officers conducted a welfare check 9 p.m. Tuesday and did not find him there.

Pappas is still on the run and Acevedo called him armed and dangerous.

Investigators said Hausknecht was riding his bicycle along Main Street when he was shot three times by another cyclist, who then fled the scene. Investigators have also said they believe the doctor was targeted.

Mayor Sylvester Turner released a statement Wednesday that read:

“The Houston Police Department’s identification of a suspect in the shooting death of Dr. Mark Hausknecht is more proof of the excellent results that come from HPD’s top notch investigators working with information provided by the public, from prominent cases to those that escape widespread attention.

"While each homicide is a tragedy for our community, I am thankful that last year’s Houston homicide count fell to a three-year low and that Chief Acevedo and his staff are using preventive approaches designed to reduce the count even further.

"Let us keep the family of Dr. Hausknecht in our prayers as they begin the long road to healing.

“While Houstonians can take comfort in the fact that we believe we know the identity of the suspected shooter, Joseph J. Pappas, he has not yet been located. I’m asking the public to continue to partner with police. Just as a tip led to his identity, we still need anyone with information on his whereabouts to come forward. They can call the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS and they can remain anonymous.”

