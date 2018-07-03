What you need to know to stay safe this Fourth of July

HOUSTON - Independence Day is a time for friends, family and celebration, but there are a few things you need to know to make your holiday as safe as possible.

WATCH: Houston police provide safety tips for Fourth of July

During a press conference Tuesday, Houston police identified the things you should be mindful of during your celebrations.

Plan ahead. Check parking areas and travel routes.

Make provisions for bad weather.

“Find shelter if the weather gets bad. Collectively we all will assess when the weather seems to be threatening, and as information comes in we will relate that info to the public,” police said.

Refrain from firing guns into the air.

“Whatever goes up must come down and people have gotten killed from this. This could result in a class A misdemeanor,” police said.

Refrain from getting out of your car on freeways to celebrate.

Keep water on hand to avoid dehydration.

Make sure you are only bringing permitted electronics to events.

Only set off public permitted fireworks to avoid accidents.

