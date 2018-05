HOUSTON - The Houston Police Department was searching for a missing 9-year-old boy whom family members said haven't been seen or heard from since 4 p.m. Tuesday.

Dayton Malik Shuman was found around 9:25 p.m. in the 10400 block of Deerwood Road, Houston police said.

He had a cut on his head, but it is not know how serious the injury is, according to Houston police.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.