1 in custody after at least 2 shots fired at officers in SW Houston

HOUSTON - A person was taken into custody after firing shots at Houston police officers on Wednesday, according to authorities.

At least two shots were fired at plainclothes officers, according to police. It is not known why the shots were fired.

No officers were struck, according to police.

SWAT and hostage negotiators were searching in the area of the 13700 block of Regg Drive, near W. Orem Drive.

Authorities said the suspect was barricaded inside a home before being taken into custody.

UPDATE: Suspect is in custody without incident. Media briefing shortly. #HouNews https://t.co/IiYwbGLdQh — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) January 11, 2018

