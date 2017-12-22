At least 2 sought in jewelry store heist near River Oaks

HOUSTON - Authorities responded to an early-morning heist at jewelry store near River Oaks Friday.

Deputy constables said at least two men cut a hole in the roof to get inside of a jewelry store near River Oaks.

They did get away with some jewelry but not much and not the expensive pieces.

The Harris County Precinct 1 Constable's Office released a surveillance picture of one of the men walking around Deutsch & Deutsch at about 3:30 Friday morning.

JUST IN: Officers release this surveillance video of one of the men who broke into jewelry store in River Oaks. This man jumped from the roof to another building and got away. @KPRC2 pic.twitter.com/DDrt7UabxU — KPRC Cathy Hernandez (@KPRC2Cathy) December 22, 2017

Clothing is partially covering his face, and it appears a flashlight is attached to his forehead.

Deputy constables said the man and at least one other used tools and an ax to cut a hole through the roof and a rope to jump down into the store, in the 3700 block of Westheimer at Weslayan.

JUST IN: Officers say at least 2 men used tools and an axe to cut a hole in the roof of Deutsch & Deutsch. When police showed up, one jumped 18-20 feet to another building. @KPRC2 pic.twitter.com/zW7fWE9GUH — KPRC Cathy Hernandez (@KPRC2Cathy) December 22, 2017

They say that one man broke through the glass cases, stealing jewelry.

An alarm alerted deputy constables, and when they showed up, he climbed back on the roof and jumped to another building.

#BREAKING: @houstonpolice working burglary at jewelry store on Westheimer and Willowick in River Oaks. It appears officers set up perimeter and looking for suspects. @KPRC2 pic.twitter.com/hqyyYCacJX — KPRC Cathy Hernandez (@KPRC2Cathy) December 22, 2017

"He took a running leap off this building over to the next building. It's probably, maybe 15 to 20 feet across," Lt. Dale Hubert, with the Harris County Precinct 1 Constable’s Office, said. "He made the jump."

The owner said he keeps all of the valuable jewelry in safes overnight. He says three days before Christmas, he will open for business Friday at 10 a.m.

"(There's) never a dull moment, but what do I do? That's what we have insurance for," owner Lance Deutsch said. "They don’t realize that many are locked up in a safe at night so you break in, there’s nothing in the cases."



SUSPECTS ON ROOF?! @houstonpolice use HFD ladder truck to get on top of roof above jewelry store after burglary. @KPRC2 pic.twitter.com/SWlVTBkreP — KPRC Cathy Hernandez (@KPRC2Cathy) December 22, 2017

Authorities believe another man could’ve got away in a car. They don’t yet have a description of the men.

According to deputy constables, at least one of the men was injured because there was a blood trail leading from the store.

