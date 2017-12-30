Man's body recovered along Sims Bayou, police say

HOUSTON - Houston police are investigating after a body was recovered from the water Friday.

Officers responded to a report of a body found by the embankment along Sims Bayou, near the 9800 block of Lawndale Street.

Police said the Houston Police Department's Dive Team responded and recovered the male's body from the water.

The male was found wearing only shorts and a pair of socks, police said. His identity is pending verification by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.

Police said the investigation is working to determine the cause of death.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Houston Police Department's Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

