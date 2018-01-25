Shots fired after crash near Spring Branch gas station, police say

HOUSTON - Houston police and fire departments responded to a report of a shooting following an accident Wednesday.

The shooting was reported around 5:30 p.m. at a Valero gas station at 7230 Long Point Road, near Antoine Drive in northwest Houston. The car crash led to a disturbance, police said.

WATCH: Long Point shots fired Sky 2 aerials

The two shooters left the scene on foot, police said. As of Wednesday evening, there is no information regarding their description.

Houston police are working to learn more about this incident.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.