Woman taken into custody after chase in NE Harris County

HOUSTON - Houston police were involved in a chase with a motorist in a silver Volvo.

The pursuit also involved multiple law enforcement agencies on both air and ground. Authorities used helicopter assistance in the pursuit.

The motorist was weaving in and around squad cars that were trying to box the car in.

VIDEO: Woman arrested after leading police on chase

The Chambers County Sheriff's Office said the chase started as deputies were trying to stop the motorist for being possibly impaired.

The chase started around 3:25 pm in Chambers County and it appeared to come to an end in a parking lot on Highway 59 in Houston.

Around 3:53 p.m., the motorist started to slow down because of flat tires.

Texas State Troopers started approached the vehicle on foot, but the motorist kept driving, nearly toppling over an officer.

At 3:56 officers were able to stop the driver. They were pulled the woman out of the car. She was wearing one shoe. The pursuit ended in what appears to be a U-Haul parking lot in northeast Harris County.

