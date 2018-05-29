Houston police ask for public's help in identifying suspects in murder case

HOUSTON - Houston police are asking for the public's help in identifying the person or people responsible for a murder that happened in December 2017.

Authorities said Robert Cerda was found shot to death in the 7000 block of Bleker Street in northeast Houston.

Cerda's girlfriend, Rachel Delarosa, was also found shot to death at a separate location in Missouri City.

Both victims were last seen leaving a gas station together.

Police said they do not know of a motive and have not identified any suspects in the case.

Crime Stoppers will pay a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the people sought in this case.

Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477) or submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org.

Tips may also be sent via a text message by texting the following: TIP610 plus the information to CRIMES (274637) or via our mobile app, Crime Stoppers Houston. All tipsters remain anonymous.

