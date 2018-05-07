Houston police arrest 3 accused in auto theft scheme

From left to right: Top row is Kevin Scale and Saphonia Davis, and bottom row shows the suspects' car and Brandon Robertson.

HOUSTON - Three people were arrested Monday after targeting vehicles to burglarize and possibly steal, the Houston Police Department said.

Kevin Scales, Saphonia Davis and Brandon Robertson have been charged for their suspected involvement in the organized criminal activity, police said.

The group on Monday was targeting vehicles on Houston’s east side, according to officers.

Davis acted as a lookout and the getaway driver while Scales and Robertson went after someone’s pickup truck in a restaurant parking lot, police said.

The group broke into the truck, intending to steal the driver’s belongings and possibly take off with the vehicle. But police were nearby and caught the trio just after the break-in took place, officers said.

When Robertson was arrested, police learned he was sought on two felony cases in Harris County after jumping bail, according to investigators.

Robertson had been arrested in October 2017 after he was caught with a loaded gun, police said. He was charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm, but he posted $10,000 bond on the case. About a week later, he evaded arrest and took off from officers inside his vehicle.

At some point during the end of the pursuit, Robertson got out of his car with a pistol. He ditched the gun before he was taken into police custody, officers said.

Robertson was able to post a $20,000 bond again on the prior case, and a $50,000 bond on the evading charge, police said.

Officers learned Scales was out on bond for a May 1 case involving a burglarized clothing store in Webster. Scales had posted $3,000 bond in that investigation.

All three suspects are documented gang members from the Fifth Ward neighborhood in northeast Houston. They might be responsible for similar offenses throughout the Houston area, police said.

If anyone has any information that might help officers, you’re asked to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS or the Houston Police Department at 832-395-1500.

