Houston philanthropist Lester Smith dies at 76

HOUSTON - Houston philanthropist Lester Smith died Thursday at 76 years old.

According to a statement from the Lester and Sue Smith Foundation, the Wharton native and second-generation Texas oilman died peacefully at his home.

Smith donated more than $150 million to support several organizations, including Baylor College of Medicine, Holocaust Museum Houston, March of Dimes and the Barbara Bush Houston Literacy Foundation.

“His core philosophy, ‘to whom much is given, much is expected,’ drove his life-long passion for giving, touching millions of lives, leaving an indelible mark on our city and world,” the statement from the foundation read.

Smith had an ongoing battle with cancer and received a double lung transplant in 2016.

He is survived by his wife, Sue Smith, two children and seven grandchildren.

Funeral arrangements were not immediately announced.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.