Houston personal injury attorney accused of running man over with vehicle

HOUSTON - A Houston personal injury attorney was charged after being accused of running a man over with his vehicle June 6.

Philip Azar was charged with aggravated assault. Azar is a local attorney at Law Offices of Philip H. Azar II in Sugar Land.

According to charging documents, Azar intentionally ran a man over with his vehicle. It is unknown what caused the altercation between Azar and the victim.

He was arrested, and his bond was set at $40,000.

