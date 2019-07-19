News

Houston personal injury attorney accused of running man over with vehicle

By Brittany Taylor - Digital News Editor

HOUSTON - A Houston personal injury attorney was charged after being accused of running a man over with his vehicle June 6. 

Philip Azar was charged with aggravated assault. Azar is a local attorney at Law Offices of Philip H. Azar II in Sugar Land. 

More Headlines

According to charging documents, Azar intentionally ran a man over with his vehicle. It is unknown what caused the altercation between Azar and the victim.

He was arrested, and his bond was set at $40,000.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.