Houston officers pull 2 from burning vehicle after chase ends in fiery crash

HOUSTON - Houston police officers pulled two people from a burning vehicle Sunday after a chase ended in a fiery crash.

The crash happened about 2 a.m. near the corner of Richmond Avenue and Tanglewild Street.

According to police, officers tried to stop a speeding vehicle near Bellaire Boulevard and Hillcroft Avenue, but the driver sped away and officers pursued.

The driver of the speeding car eventually lost control and crashed into a light pole at Richmond and Tanglewild, catching fire, police said. Officers pulled out the two people who were inside the vehicle before firefighters arrived and put out the blaze, police said.

The people who were pulled from the car are expected to recover from their injuries, police said. Their identities were not immediately released.

Police said the pursuit reached speeds of 100 mph.

