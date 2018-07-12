Houston officer sickened during investigation was not exposed to fentanyl, police say

A hazmat vehicle is parked outside a southwest Houston hotel after an officer was exposed to a substance and hospitalized July 11, 2018.

HOUSTON - A Houston police officer who fell ill Wednesday during a narcotics investigation was not exposed to fentanyl, according to authorities.

According to a tweet from the Houston Police Department on Thursday, lab tests conducted on pills the officer found in a southwest Houston hotel room showed they contained methamphetamine and THC, a drug found in cannabis.

Investigators said the officer had responded to the Crowne Plaza hotel on Southwest Freeway after reports of a drunken guest who refused to leave. By the time the officer arrived, the man had left, investigators said. The officer found a plastic baggie of pills during a search of the man’s room, investigators said.

The officer later became ill and administered a dose of naloxone to himself, police said. When his condition did not improve, another officer administered a second dose, police said.

Naloxone is a drug used to counteract the effects of opioids.

The officer was hospitalized and later released.

Police said that officers are trained to administer naloxone whenever they experience similar symptoms.

