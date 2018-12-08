Houston Newsmakers for Dec. 9: Final week of celebration of life of President Bush

HOUSTON - Former press secretary takes us inside his life

Peter Roussel met George Herbert Walker Bush, America's 41st President, in 1966. Three years later, he became his press secretary when he was a first-time congressman. Roussel said it was a unique experience to work with Bush and says the entire Bush family welcomed him, much like they welcomed their community.

“Much of their life is centered on family, and their family includes all of us, too. I think they feel that way. The city of Houston was part of their family,” Roussel said.

Roussel is a guest this week on Houston Newsmakers with Khambrel Marshall and says Bush was unique in many and ways, among them his ability to make others feel at ease and his relationship with his secretary of state, James Baker. The key, he says, was an air of trust.

“Tremendous trust between the two of them, and President Bush knew he was going to get the bark off opinion from Jim Baker,” Roussel said.

There wasn’t going to be any yes man or anything like that.

Political science expert weighs in on '41'

History will be the ultimate judge of the success of the administration of President George H.W. Bush, but University of Houston political science professor Brandon Rottinghaus said his administration was able to accomplish a great deal.

“He got some good things passed that I think wasn’t a foregone conclusion,” he said. “Things like the Civil Rights Act of 1991, things like the Americans with Disabilities Act. These are things that most presidents are covetous of and he was able to accomplish.”

