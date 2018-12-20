Houston Newsmakers for Dec. 23: Garcia, Crenshaw Ready for Challenge in D.C.

HOUSTON - She is the 8th of ten children in her family who has been a Judge, City Controller, County Commissioner, State Senator and now Sylvia Garcia,(D) is U.S. Rep-Elect for the 29th Congressional District.

She fills the spot vacated by Congressman Green who held that position for 26 years. Garcia takes the next step in what has been a full political life so far and now will be part of a freshman congressional class she says can make a difference in how things get done in Washington.

“They’re committed to bringing a little more collegiality and a little more working together spirit in Congress,” she said. “I think there’s going to be enough of us working on both sides to make a difference within our own caucuses which will then help the overall public good.”

Congresswoman-Elect Garcia is one of the guests on this week’s Houston Newsmakers with Khambrel Marshall and also takes part in a Newsmakers EXTRA where she talks about, the Mueller investigation, talk of impeachment, local priorities and how to make sure federal money flows to Southeast Texas and much more.

Crenshaw Defies the Odds to Win, Fulfill Goal to Represent

Dan Crenshaw was not supposed to win.

When U.S. Rep. Ted Poe (R) 2nd announced he would retire, nine people threw their hats into the Republican Primary ring, including a 1st term state representative and a party activist who spent millions on her primary campaign. She finished 3rd behind the political novice Crenshaw who went on to beat State Rep. Kevin Roberts in the run-off and Democrat Todd Litton in November.

Crenshaw is now the Congressman-Elect for the 2nd Congressional District and on this week’s Houston Newsmakers Extra says his election plan did not include a Plan B. It was all or nothing.

One of his goals in Congress is to change the harsh partisan environment by helping to change the tone.

"Everybody overstates their position so much that it’s causing serious rifts in our society,” he said.

Responds to SNL Comedian’s Call for Help

Saturday Night Live comedian Pete Davidson recently posted on Instagram that “I really don’t want to be on this earth anymore.” It was seen as a possible call for help from the man who has talked openly about his borderline personality disorder. Congressman-Elect Crenshaw was one those who reached out to offer words of support. Unusual because it was just last month that Davidson made fun of Crenshaw on Saturday Night Live, a moment he later apologized for…in person to Crenshaw who made a cameo appearance. Crenshaw talks about the phone call he made to Davidson and much more in this week’s Houston Newsmakers EXTRA.

