Houston Newsmakers for Aug. 19: Rep. John Culberson, HISD Interim Superintendent

HOUSTON - Rep. Culberson Confident in Race for Re-Election

U.S. Rep John Culberson, R-Texas, said that he’s the person to fill the 7th Congressional District seat, again. He faces a closer contest than in his previous nine campaigns as a result of some changing demographics in his traditionally Republican district.

Harris County voted for Hillary Clinton for president in the 2016 election while Culberson beat his challenger by a substantial margin. In fact, Culberson has won his previous nine elections in the district with an average of 67 percent of the vote and by an average winning margin of 36 percent.

With the low approval numbers and high disapproval number of President Donald Trump, Democratic hopefuls sense a chance to flip the district.

Culberson talked about his chances and why his work is paying off for his constituents on this week’s Houston Newsmakers and on Newsmakers Extra.

HISD Celebrates Academic Success -- for now

That sigh of relief you heard coming from Houston Independent School District headquarters recently was the result of the State of Texas Standardized test scores, which showed that four chronically struggling schools had met state requirements.

It meant that those schools would not be forced to close and that school board members would not be replaced by the state.

Interim Superintendent Grenita Lathan said it was great news but there is still a long way to go.

Lathan is a guest on this week’s Houston Newsmakers with Khambrel Marshall and also the focus of this Newsmakers Extra talking about the challenges that remain for HISD and the joy of educating children and adults.

Houston Newsmakers airs Sundays at 10:30 a.m.

More Information:

• U.S. Rep. John Culberson, R-7th District

• https://bit.ly/2P94CCR

• https://bit.ly/2ODWHMK

• Phone: 713-682-8828

• Twitter: @CongCulberson

• Grenita Lathan, Ed.D., Interim Superintendent, Houston Independent School District

• https://bit.ly/2w9M5NR

• https://bit.ly/2Mt3gEp

• Email: Superintendent@HoustonISD.org

• Phone: 713-556-6300

• Twitter: @HoustonISD

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.