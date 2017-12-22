Houston Newsmakers Dec. 24: Politics of Trump administration, city council member Amanda Edwards

HOUSTON - President Donald Trump’s year as president has been what many thought it would be -- different.

Mark Jones, Ph.D., is a fellow in Political Science at the Baker Institute at Rice University and on this week’s "Houston Newsmakers" told Khambrel Marshall that so far it has been unsettling.

“President Trump is all over the place. He’ll say one thing one time and another thing another time,” Jones said. “He’ll say something that’s somewhat true, sometimes false and sometimes true and he’s also developed a very combative relationship with the media, in part because he’s a populist president and he needs an enemy.”

Brandon Rottinghaus, Ph.D., a political science professor at the University of Houston, said the Russia investigation into the Trump administration may or not provide fruit, but that it’s time for a different approach.

“I think for the president, it’s about time to start having a defense to the question (of) what the president knew and when he knew it,” he said. “It definitely could be that there’s nothing there, but they need to have a good argument for what there is and what there isn’t, so they can be very clear.”

Expect much more from both political experts this week.

Amanda Edwards, Houston City Council member at-large, position 4, said recovery from Hurricane Harvey is still in full swing with a long way to go.

She said the funding from Washington, D.C., to help in that recovery may be slower than what it should be because Houston seems to have made a recovery. Edwards said that's not so and Houstonians who have been impacted need to speak out.

“If people don’t know you’re still in need, they assume that things are going better for you, and so we have to continue to tell people to tell their stories in terms of social media, interviews, media, just getting that message out,” she said.

There will be much more from Edwards on a number of topics as we look ahead to 2018.

"Houston Newsmakers": Sunday mornings at 10:30 a.m.

