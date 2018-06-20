Houston, Miami, Milwaukee: 3 cities vie for chance to host Democratic National Convention

Houston may have the opportunity to host the Democratic National Convention, a proposal that has Mayor Sylvester Turner "very excited," he said in a tweet.

"We clearly have the best facilities and savvy for hosting mega events," he said in a tweet on Wednesday.

The other cities up for the bid include Miami, Florida and Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

The convention would be a huge tourism boost for the city.

In 2016, an estimated 50,000 people attended the convention in Philadelphia.

At the Houston City Council meeting Wednesday, the board also expressed interest in hosting the Republican National Convention in 2024, as well.

