HOUSTON - Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner is set to announce Wednesday what is being called a “major development” in connection with the city’s parks.

Turner said in a news release that the development will positively affect the Houston Parks system.

The mayor has scheduled a news conference after the City Council meeting.

Click2Houston.com plans to offer a live stream of the event.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.