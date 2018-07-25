Houston mayor releases results of city's cyberattack drill

HOUSTON - Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner will discuss the city’s participation in a drill that tested responses to a cyberattack during a natural disaster.

The drill is part of a cyber research project at the Houston Emergency Center, officials said.

The mayor was joined by other city leaders and members of the military for a news conference about the simulation.

Today @HoustonOEM, @houstonpolice with @ArmyCyberInst @AECOM will run the Jack Voltaic 2.0 Cyber Security exercise to ensure the safety and security of our systems pic.twitter.com/EdNbc9o273 — Sylvester Turner (@SylvesterTurner) July 25, 2018

