Houston man identified after drowning in Fayette Power Plant Lake

FAYETTEVILLE, Texas - A Houston man's body was pulled from the Fayette Power Plant Lake, near Fayetteville Monday after drowning, investigators said.

The man, who was identified Thursday as 66-year-old Charles Lewandowski, was pulled to shore by authorities and a passing boater, officials said.

Witnesses told investigators that Lewandowski had been out fishing since early that morning and was a regular there, the Fayette County Sheriff's Office said.

