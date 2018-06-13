Houston man charged with murder after botched League City robbery

LEAGUE CITY, Texas - A 30-year-old Houston man has been charged with murder for his alleged role in a failed robbery last year.

On July 23, Clarence James Humphrey was shot to death during a robbery attempt in front of the League City home where he was staying at the time, according to investigators.

The four people suspected in the shooting left the scene before police arrived, according to authorities.

Authorities said DNA evidence placed John Wells at the scene of the crime.

A murder warrant was issued on April 24 and he was served with the warrant on May 22 while he was in the Harris County Jail on unrelated charges, officials said.

Authorities are still working to identify the three other men at the scene.

Wells' bond was set at $300,000 by the Galveston County District Attorney's Office.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact League City Police Department Detective Austin Frakes at 281-554-1865.

