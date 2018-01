HOUSTON - A Houston man is accused of tying a hose around a woman's neck and slamming her to the ground, court documents say.

The assault happened Tuesday when Tyrone Peterson assaulted the 65-year-old victim, court documents say.

He has been charged with injury to elderly individual, court documents say.

He's expected to appear in court Thursday.

