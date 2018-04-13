Houston man accused of swinging puppy, slamming it to ground

HOUSTON - A Houston man is accused of assaulting a police officer and torturing a puppy in northeast Houston in early March.

Nathan Emanuel Washington, 56, is charged with assault and cruelty to non-livestock animals.

Houston police said witnesses reported Washington on March 6. Witnesses reported Washington was treating the chained-up puppy very roughly, according to police.

Officers said Washington was in a wheelchair on Tidwell Street at Jensen Street when he swung a puppy and slammed it to the ground. At one point, police said Washington was able to get out of his wheelchair and lay on top of the puppy.

Court records also allege Washington punched and dragged the puppy.

Washington was eventually arrested after a scuffle with police, according to authorities and court records.

The puppy was checked for injuries and is OK, according to police. It’s unclear where the puppy was taken.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.